Robinson, Te-Biasu lift VCU women to A-10 title over UMass

Posted at 6:19 PM, Mar 14, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Taya Robinson and Sarah Te-Biasu scored 19 points apiece to lead VCU to its second NCAA tournament berth with an 81-69 win over UMass in an improbable matchup in the Atlantic-10 Conference Tournament.

The Rams, who last played in the NCAA Tournament in 2009, won by making 10 of 20 from 3-point range and 14 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter.

Plus back-to-back offensive rebounds allowed VCU, up 73-67, to have a 49-second possession capped by a pair of free throws with just under a minute left.

Sydney Taylor hit five 3-pointers and scored 23 points for UMass.

