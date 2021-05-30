VCU wins A-10 baseball championship

RICHMOND, Va. -- The VCU Rams won the 2021 Atlantic 10 Baseball Championship for the first time since 2015 after they defeated Dayton 7-6 at the Diamond. They clinched the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

VCU trailed 3-0 after two innings before the offense got started.

The Rams scored a run in the third and five more in the fourth with the help of a two wild pitches.

Hunter Vay, who had three homers and nine RBI’s in the tournament, was named the Most Outstanding Player.

The Rams extended their nation’s longest active winning streak to 21 games.