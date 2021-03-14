VCU and 4 other Virginia schools to play in NCAA Tournament

RICHMOND, Va. -- A record-tying five schools from Virginia were chosen or qualified for the NCAA Tournament.

VCU received the 10 seed in the West Region and will play the seven seed Oregon on Saturday.

If the Rams win, they could potentially face second-seeded Iowa.

VCU is 19-7 on the year after losing to St. Bonaventure in the A-10 Championship final earlier on Sunday.

University of Virginia

UVA got the four seed in the West Region and will face the number 13 seed Ohio.

The Cavaliers won the ACC Regular Season Title this season but withdrew from the ACC Tournament after one game because of COVID protocols within the program.

Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech claimed the 10 seed in the South Region and has a date with the seven seed Florida in an ACC-SEC matchup on Friday.

The Hokies, who were picked to finish 11th in the conference, ended the season 15-6 under ACC Coach of the Year Mike Young.

Norfolk State

MEAC Champions Norfolk State will play in one of the “First Four” games against Appalachian State on Thursday.

Should the Spartans win, they will meet Gonzaga, the overall number one seed in the tournament.

Liberty

Liberty, winner of the Atlantic Sun Championship for the third year in a row, got the 13 seed in the Midwest Region.

The Flames will take on Oklahoma State, who lost in the Big 12 Final, on Friday.

Former Richmond Spiders standout Kevin Anderson is on the Liberty Coaching Staff.

The sites and times of the games will be announced later.

Gonzaga's bid for perfection begins with No. 1 overall seed

Gonzaga will be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament in its bid to complete the first undefeated season in 35 years. Gonzaga has an opportunity to match the 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers, the last team to finish a season undefeated.

If it gets past the opener in Indianapolis, Gonzaga will face the winner of the game between No. 8 seed Oklahoma and No. 9 Missouri.

The next three seeds are teams the Zags beat earlier this season: No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 Kansas and No. 4 Virginia.

