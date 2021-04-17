VCU standout Bones Hyland to enter NBA draft

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two years was enough for Bones Hyland to say he is ready to take his talents to the NBA.

Hyland announced Saturday on social media he will forgo his final two years of eligibility and enter this year’s NBA Draft, with the intent to sign with an agent.

In his Twitter post, Hyland said in part, “To the entire VCU Coaching Staff and my teammates, I thank you. Through the tough battles and adversity that we’ve faced over the years, I wouldn’t want to go to war with any other group of guys. You each played a huge part in my success and I appreciate that.”

Thank you Ram-Nation for an amazing two years. May God bless you all & Continue to guide and lead me on my next journey ahead. #5Out #GodsChild #Blessed #HighlyFavored #GrandmaBaby 💛 pic.twitter.com/cnnEI5CMta — Bizzy🌟 (@BizzyBones11) April 17, 2021

During his sophomore season, his first as a starter, Hyland became the first VCU player to win Atlantic-10 Conference Player of the Year. He averaged a league best 19.5 points per game, nearly five rebounds, almost two steals, shot over 37% from three and 86% from the free-throw line.

Over the course of the year, VCU Head Coach Mike Rhoades praised Hyland for how much better he became on the defensive end. After their win at Dayton in February, Rhoades said about Hyland’s defense on Flyers’ guard Jalen Crutcher, “I thought he guarded Jalen’s dribble pretty well but his length really helped him out. And then at halftime, he said let me stay on him, my length has affected him.”

Some scouts have projected Hyland as a 2nd round pick. Crediting his deep shooting and scoring off the dribble as positives to his game.

Hyland is the first sophomore to leave VCU early to enter the draft. He looks to become the first Ram since Larry Sanders in 2010 to be selected.