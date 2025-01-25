Bamisile's 18 lead VCU over Saint Bonaventure 75-61

RICHMOND, Va. — Joe Bamisile's 18 points helped VCU defeat Saint Bonaventure 75-61 on Friday night.

Bamisile had six rebounds and six assists for the Rams (16-4, 6-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Phillip Russell shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Max Shulga had 13 points and shot 4 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. The Rams prolonged their winning streak to six games.

The Bonnies (15-6, 3-5) were led in scoring by Chance Moore, who finished with 21 points and eight rebounds. Jonah Hinton added 12 points for Saint Bonaventure. Noel Brown also recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Russell scored seven points in the first half and VCU went into halftime trailing 33-25. Bamisile's 18-point second half helped VCU finish off the 14-point victory.

Both teams next play Tuesday. VCU visits Saint Louis and Saint Bonaventure plays Dayton at home.