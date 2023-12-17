VCU Rams take down Temple Owls

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Zeb Jackson and Max Shulga both scored 19 points to help VCU defeat Temple 87-78 on Saturday.

Jackson had six rebounds, seven assists, and four steals for the Rams (6-5). Shulga added six rebounds and five assists. Kuany Kuany was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Sam Hofman led the way for the Owls (6-4) with 17 points. Hysier Miller added 16 points and nine assists for Temple. In addition, Jahlil White finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals.