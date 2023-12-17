Watch Now
Sports

Actions

VCU Rams take down Temple Owls

VCU beats Temple
ESPN
VCU beats Temple
Posted at 8:21 AM, Dec 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-17 08:21:37-05

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Zeb Jackson and Max Shulga both scored 19 points to help VCU defeat Temple 87-78 on Saturday.

Jackson had six rebounds, seven assists, and four steals for the Rams (6-5). Shulga added six rebounds and five assists. Kuany Kuany was 4 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Sam Hofman led the way for the Owls (6-4) with 17 points. Hysier Miller added 16 points and nine assists for Temple. In addition, Jahlil White finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster