Watch tonight's VCU Rams basketball game on CBS 6

RICHMOND, Va. — The VCU Rams take on the Saint Louis Billikens in a game that will be broadcast live on CBS 6 in Richmond.
Tuesday night's episode of the CBS drama FBI will air at 2:07 a.m. on Wednesday.
Game Preview
Saint Louis Billikens (10-6, 3-0 A-10) at VCU Rams (12-4, 2-1 A-10)
Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -9; over/under is 145.5
BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis visits VCU after Gibson Jimerson scored 28 points in Saint Louis' 73-68 win against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.
The Rams are 8-0 on their home court.
VCU is second in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 62.5 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.
The Billikens are 3-0 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis averages 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.
VCU averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis has shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.
The Rams and Billikens face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Bamisile is averaging 16.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Rams.
Jimerson is averaging 18.8 points for the Billikens.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.
Billikens: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
📲: CONNECT WITH US
Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube