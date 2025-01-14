Watch tonight's VCU Rams basketball game on CBS 6

RICHMOND, Va. — The VCU Rams take on the Saint Louis Billikens in a game that will be broadcast live on CBS 6 in Richmond.

Game Preview

Saint Louis Billikens (10-6, 3-0 A-10) at VCU Rams (12-4, 2-1 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -9; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis visits VCU after Gibson Jimerson scored 28 points in Saint Louis' 73-68 win against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Rams are 8-0 on their home court.

VCU is second in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 62.5 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

The Billikens are 3-0 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis averages 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

VCU averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis has shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

The Rams and Billikens face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Bamisile is averaging 16.2 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Rams.

Jimerson is averaging 18.8 points for the Billikens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

