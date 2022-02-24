VCU forward Jalen Deloach charged with simple assault

RICHMOND, Va. -- VCU basketball player Jalen Deloach was charged with simple assault following an incident near the Richmond, Virginia campus late Saturday night, according to VCU Police.

Deloach, an 18 -year-old freshman forward on the basketball team, was charged after a student reported she was assaulted in an off-campus residence shortly before midnight on February 19. VCU Police later arrested Deloach.

Jacob Kupferman/AP Virginia Commonwealth forward Jalen DeLoach (4) plays against the Davidson Wildcats during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Davidson, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

The Savannah, Georgia native most recently played in Wednesday’s win over George Mason.

He scored four points in nine minutes of action.

For the season, Deloach is averaging 4.2 points per game and 3.9 rebounds per game in 14 minutes of playing time.

The VCU Rams next play on Saturday at UMass. VCU Athletics has not yet commented on Deloach's availability.

The Rams are currently 19-7 and have three regular seasons games to play before the A10 Tournament begins March 9 in Washington, D.C.

