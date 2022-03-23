VCU forward Jalen Deloach, and a female student were found not guilty

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Commonwealth University students 18-year-old Jalen Deloach of Savannah, Georgia and 18-year-old Taylor Cook of Woodbridge, Virginia were found not guilty Wednesday in Richmond General District Court, according to online court records.

Both students were initially charged with simple assault following an incident near the Richmond, Virginia campus last month, according to VCU Police.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported neither student agreed to testify in court, so there was no evidence presented against either student.

Deloach, a freshman forward on the basketball team, was charged after Cook claimed she was assaulted by him in an off-campus residence shortly before midnight on Feb. 19. VCU Police later arrested Deloach. Deloach then filed an assault charge against Cook, who was arrested on Feb. 24, according to VCU Police.

Jacob Kupferman/AP Virginia Commonwealth forward Jalen DeLoach (4) plays against the Davidson Wildcats during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Davidson, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

"Mr. Deloach adamantly denies that he has committed any action that is in violation of any laws," attorney Arnold Henderson wrote in an email to CBS 6 at the time of his arrest. "He anxiously looks forward to providing his full version of the events at the appropriate time and in the appropriate venue."

Deloach continued to play basketball for VCU as his legal proceedings played out.