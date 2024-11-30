Phillip Russell scores 18 as VCU rolls past Elizabeth City State 103-58

RICHMOND, Va. — Phillip Russell had 18 points in VCU's 103-58 victory over Elizabeth City State on Friday night.

Russell shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Rams (6-2). Terrence Hill Jr. shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 16 points. Zeb Jackson hit two 3-pointers and scored 14.

Reggie Raynor led the way for the Vikings with 11 points and seven rebounds.

VCU took the lead with 19:47 left in the first half and did not give it up. Russell led his team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 49-26 at the break.