VCU downs Richmond 90-49 in historic Capital City Classic victory

RICHMOND, Va. — Max Shulga poured in 20 points, leading a dozen Rams in the scoring column, as VCU overwhelmed Richmond 90-49 in the first game of this year's Capital City Classic at the Siegel Center.

Joe Bamisile (Monacan) and Zeb Jackson each added 10 points as every Ram who got into the game scored. VCU (17-5, 7-2 A-10) ran out to a 12-3 lead after tipoff and never looked back, shooting 65% as a team and making 16 of their 29 three-point attempts.

"Coming off a loss (at St. Louis), we had two spirited practice sessions," said VCU head coach Ryan Odom. "Our guys were ready to play".

That was an understatement.

VCU had 25 points off 15 Richmond turnovers. They outscored the Spiders 32-14 in the paint and 39-15 from the bench. Richmond (7-15, 2-7 A-10) managed just 4 first-half baskets and 13 points, sealing their fate long before the final horn.

"We turned the ball over early and gave them a couple of easy shots off those turnovers," said Spiders head coach Chris Mooney. "We didn't have any answers for them."

Highlights from VCU's 90-49 win over Richmond in the Capital City Classic@VCU_Hoops @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/Ljy6HX9Dd4 — Lane Casadonte (@LaneCtvsports) February 2, 2025

VCU led for all but 22 seconds of the game and got at least 5 points from 11 different players leading to the largest margin of victory in the 94 games between these two teams.

"We did a great job of what we call 'hammering up,'" explained Jackson. "Getting into the ball (on defense) full court, putting pressure on them. It'll bother a team."

Another understatement. The Spiders responded with a better second half but remained tentative on offense throughout the game.

"We had opportunities where we were trying to do something, and rather than take what was available, we were still trying to run the play." Mooney explained. "That's something we'll have to look at."

The Spiders have now lost seven in a row while the Rams stayed one game behind George Mason at the top of the A-10 standings.

"Everyone that got in the game played in a very disciplined and focused way," Odom said. "You want to make sure you're trying to compete on every play."

Mission accomplished.