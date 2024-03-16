Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Shulga's 25 help VCU knock off Saint Joseph's 66-60 in Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinal

VCU Rams are 2 wins away from second-straight trip to NCAA Tournament
A10 Saint Josephs VCU Basketball
Posted at 5:09 PM, Mar 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-16 17:34:03-04

NEW YORK — Max Shulga had 25 points in VCU's 66-60 victory over Saint Joseph's on Saturday in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

The fifth-seeded Rams (22-12) have reached the championship game despite entering the tournament on a three-game losing streak to finish the regular season. VCU will face either No. 6-seed Duquesne or No. 7 St. Bonaventure for the conference title on Sunday.

A10 Saint Josephs VCU Basketball
VCU's Zeb Jackson (2) shoots ahead of Saint Joseph's's Rasheer Fleming (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)

Shulga added three steals for the Rams. Sean Bairstow went 6 of 13 from the field to add 13 points. Zeb Jackson had 12 points.

The Hawks (21-13) were led in scoring by Erik Reynolds II, who finished with 18 points and four assists. Cameron Brown added 13 points and two steals for Saint Joseph's.

Jackson scored six points in the first half and VCU went into halftime trailing 25-23. Shulga's 19-point second half helped VCU finish off the six-point victory.

CBS 6 provides Central Virginia with the only local TV sports coverage in town. Depend on Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson for the most complete local sports coverage.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
CBS 6 Sports
Lane Casadonte

Lane Casadonte

5:43 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Sean Robertson

Sean Robertson

6:06 PM, Jan 16, 2020
Your-Voice-Story-480x360.jpg

Go Beyond the Roster