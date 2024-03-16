Shulga's 25 help VCU knock off Saint Joseph's 66-60 in Atlantic 10 Tournament semifinal

NEW YORK — Max Shulga had 25 points in VCU's 66-60 victory over Saint Joseph's on Saturday in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

The fifth-seeded Rams (22-12) have reached the championship game despite entering the tournament on a three-game losing streak to finish the regular season. VCU will face either No. 6-seed Duquesne or No. 7 St. Bonaventure for the conference title on Sunday.

Peter K. Afriyie/AP VCU's Zeb Jackson (2) shoots ahead of Saint Joseph's's Rasheer Fleming (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament on Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)

Shulga added three steals for the Rams. Sean Bairstow went 6 of 13 from the field to add 13 points. Zeb Jackson had 12 points.

The Hawks (21-13) were led in scoring by Erik Reynolds II, who finished with 18 points and four assists. Cameron Brown added 13 points and two steals for Saint Joseph's.

Jackson scored six points in the first half and VCU went into halftime trailing 25-23. Shulga's 19-point second half helped VCU finish off the six-point victory.