Kuany's 15 lead VCU over Richmond 63-52; check out Capital City Classic highlights

RICHMOND, Va. — Kuany Kuany had 15 points in VCU's 63-52 win against Richmond on Saturday night.

Kuany added six rebounds for the Rams (14-8, 6-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Max Shulga scored 15 points with five rebounds and five assists while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the foul line. Toibu Lawal had seven points and was 2-of-3 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Spiders (16-6, 8-1) were led in scoring by Delonnie Hunt, who finished with 12 points and two steals. Jordan King added 12 points and two steals for Richmond. In addition, Dji Bailey had 10 points, six rebounds and two steals. The loss ended an 11-game winning streak for the Spiders.

VCU led Richmond at the half, 20-18, with Shulga (four points) its high scorer before the break. VCU took the lead for good with 10:50 remaining in the second half on a 3-pointer from Zeb Jackson to make it a 31-30 game.