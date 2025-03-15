VCU beats Loyola Chicago in 'hard-fought game' to advance to Atlantic 10 championship game

WASHINGTON -- With 5 minutes left to play in their A-10 semifinal game against Loyola-Chicago, the VCU Rams found themselves trailing by one against an upstart Ramblers team that had rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit.

Rams head coach Ryan Odom took a timeout to remind his team what has carried them thus far this season.

"The trust that these guys have in one another," Odom recalled. "That's what we talked about in that timeout. You can't do it alone."

The first play out of that timeout was a drive and dunk by Zeb Jackson (8 points), which kick-started a 9-0 VCU run that eventually wore the Ramblers down, and led to a 62-55 VCU win that puts them back in the A-10 title game.

"We had a play we had drawn up," Jackson said. "It worked perfectly. They were consistent in the way they were guarding the ball screens. It was a lot more open than I thought it would be."



VCU built that halftime lead thanks in part to 10 points from Phillip Russell and a defense that limited Loyola to only 31 percent shooting from the floor in the first 20 minutes.

But the Ramblers got back in the game and briefly took the lead on the strength of a 48-38 rebounding advantage that included 22 offensive boards. Sheldon Edwards Jr. and Miles Rubin led Loyola with 12 points each.

"We needed to be the aggressor," said Loyola head coach Drew Valentine. "We needed to win the collision both physically and mentally. I'm proud of my guys."

VCU closed the game on a 12-4 run that included a drive by Max Shulga, who finished with his third double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Rams advance to the A-10 title game for the third straight season.

"This was a rock fight," Odom continued. "It was a hard-fought game. There was a lot of emotion in the game. That's how the tournament is."

The Rams last won the A-10 title two years ago when they were the No. one seed, as they are this year. You can see the title game at 1 p.m. Sunday on CBS 6.