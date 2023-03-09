VCU beats Davidson 71-53 in Atlantic 10 Tournament: We're 'really locked in'

NEW YORK — VCU placed four players in double figures and had their best shooting game of the season in a 71-53 win over Davidson in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 tournament.

Ace Baldwin Jr., David Shriver and Jamir Watkins all paced the Rams with 11 points apiece and VCU got 30 points from their bench in one of their more complete games of the season.

"I thought our defense not giving them open threes early so they could get going was a huge key to the game," said VCU head coach Mike Rhoades who's team also had 10 blocked shots. "We've had some really good practices and have been really locked in."

VCU shot 57.4% from the floor while limiting the Wildcats to just 37% shooting and only 3 of 12 from behind the arc. Davidson was led by Grant Huffman and David Skogman who had 10 points each.

Rhoades said earlier this week he felt last year's team played not to lose and as a result, were upset early in the tournament in Washington D.C. That effort has been a topic of conversation leading up to this year's opportunity.

"We used last year as an example," Rhoades explained. "This first game was the most important one because it's the only one we can control. So let's be ready for it."

"Last year, I think we kind of looked over the first game," said Baldwin, the A-10's Player and Defensive Player of the Year. "This year, we're taking it a game at a time."

"We're starting a whole new season," Shriver added. "It's survive and advance."

The Rams will face St. Louis in the semifinals having swept the Billikens in the regular season. VCU is in the A10 semis for the 9th time in 11 tournament appearances.