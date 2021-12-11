Varina wins 1st state football championship 28-21 over Broad Run

LYNCHUBURG, Va. -- Varina topped Broad Run to win the Class 4 state championship Saturday in Lynchburg.
.@CBS6 is here at Liberty University for the @VHSL_ Class 4 State Championship game between @VarinaFootball and @BroadRunFB.@CBS6 @AthleticsVarina pic.twitter.com/gIPWsXKapO— Sean Robertson (@CBS6SportsSean) December 11, 2021
The 28-21 win at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium is the school's first state football title.
At the half of the Class 4 State Final, leads 14-7," Sean Robertson wrote. "Blue Devils have excelled in games decided by one possession this season."
Your @VHSL_ Class 4 State Champs, @VarinaFootball! They defeated @BroadRunFB 28-21 for the school's 1st State Football Title. Highlights and reaction tonight at 11 on @CBS6 #FinalScoreFriday #FSFCBS6 pic.twitter.com/XwyOrJDsRj— Sean Robertson (@CBS6SportsSean) December 11, 2021