Varina wins 1st state football championship 28-21 over Broad Run

Posted at 5:02 PM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 17:09:03-05

LYNCHUBURG, Va. -- Varina topped Broad Run to win the Class 4 state championship Saturday in Lynchburg.

The 28-21 win at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium is the school's first state football title.

At the half of the Class 4 State Final, leads 14-7," Sean Robertson wrote. "Blue Devils have excelled in games decided by one possession this season."

Watch CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. for highlights and reaction on the big win.

