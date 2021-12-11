Varina wins 1st state football championship 28-21 over Broad Run

LYNCHUBURG, Va. -- Varina topped Broad Run to win the Class 4 state championship Saturday in Lynchburg.

The 28-21 win at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium is the school's first state football title.

At the half of the Class 4 State Final, leads 14-7," Sean Robertson wrote. "Blue Devils have excelled in games decided by one possession this season."

Watch CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. for highlights and reaction on the big win.