Ukrop honored as a champion for Richmond sports: 'He loves this community'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The RVA Sports Awards are just around the corner, being presented on February 5, and will honor some of the best athletic performances across the region in 2021.

There are other awards highlighting those who have made an impact on the community off the field. The Community Champion Award was created to honor those who have made an indelible mark on the RVA sports landscape. The first-ever recipient of this award fits that description perfectly.

Bobby Ukrop might be best known for his family's chain of grocery stores and food products. But Ukrop has been a central figure behind events and facilities that have been part of the RVA fabric for decades.

He led the effort to build the Diamond back in 1984 and was one of the driving forces behind the creation of the Richmond Sportsbackers, who in their own right have built the Monument Avenue 10K and other events into national prominence.

Ukrop helped create the SwimRVA Aquatic Center and through sponsorship from his store chain, has been a benefactor for teams and events across the region. He also stays active by holding season tickets for the VCU Rams, Richmond Spiders, and Richmond Kickers.

“He’s not one of those guys who does it just to support teams, he actually shows up,” said his son, Rob Ukrop who is the Chairman of the Kickers. “He loves this community, he loves Richmond, but most importantly, he loves the people of Richmond. He loves being around people and feeling the energy.”

The inaugural RVA Sports Awards will be held at the Richmond Convention Center on February 5. You can watch the event live on CBS 6 at 7:30 p.m.