John Marshall basketball coach Ty White steps down after 15 seasons, seven state championships

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ty White, the architect behind one of the most dominant high school basketball programs in the region, is stepping down as head coach of John Marshall High School's boys basketball team.

White led the Justices for 15 seasons, compiling an extraordinary record of 322 wins against just 60 losses.

Under his leadership, John Marshall captured seven state championships, including four consecutive Class 2 titles.

The program reached unprecedented heights during the 2022-23 season when the team finished with a perfect 28-0 record and was ranked number one in the country.

John Marshall ranked as top basketball team

White's teams consistently demonstrated excellence, with 12 seasons of 20 or more wins during his tenure.

The school confirmed White's departure, which marks the end of a remarkable chapter in John Marshall basketball history.

His decision could significantly impact the competitive landscape of high school basketball in the region.

A reason for the decision was not immediately made public.

