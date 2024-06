COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- The Tri-City Chili Peppers of the Coastal Plain League played the first-ever Cosmic Baseball game Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd at Sheppard Stadium.

Eighteen 500-watt black lights were used to make the uniforms, bats, caps, and baseballs glow.

Saturday was the first of four Cosmic Baseball games they will play at home this season. The next cosmic game is June 15.

The Chili Peppers defeated the Greenbrier Knights 9-4.