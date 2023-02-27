Former Virginia basketball coach Terry Holland has died

RICHMOND, Va. -- Former University of Virginia athletic director and men's basketball coach Terry Holland passed away on Sunday, the university announced.

Holland, 80, was living with Alzheimer's Disease prior to his death.

As head coach at Virginia, Holland won a then school-record 326 games between 1974 and 1990.

He guided the men's basketball team to Final Four appearances in both 1981 and 1984.

Virginia Athletics mourns the loss of legendary men’s basketball coach, Terry Holland, who first showed us what Virginia basketball could be.



Our thoughts are with Ann, the Holland family and the entire Virginia basketball family.https://t.co/ePdVBFHmcx pic.twitter.com/B7OcYBqWBH — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) February 27, 2023

"In his 21 seasons of coaching, Holland's teams compiled a record of 418-216, with a school-record 326 of those wins coming at Virginia," the university read in a statement about Holland's death. "After retiring from coaching in 1990, Holland returned to Davidson as athletic director. He later became the athletics director at Virginia for seven seasons from 1994 to 2001 and then at East Carolina for 10 more years."

Holland is survived by his wife, daughters, and grandchildren.

