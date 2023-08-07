Liberty University mourns student and football player Tajh Boyd

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Liberty University student and football player Tajh Boyd died this weekend according to a release from Liberty.

Boyd, 19, was a freshman. A cause of death has not yet been released.

"Tajh joined our Liberty Football family as recently as January and his impact on the program will be felt for years to come," Liberty head coach Jamey Chadwell and athletic director Ian McCaw said in a joint statement.

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes, Tajh Boyd.



We thank God for bringing Tajh into our Liberty Athletics community and we will always remember him as a Flame. Tajh will be missed dearly.



🔗: https://t.co/2LSS6Uhe7d pic.twitter.com/ehQV0EZHtS — Liberty Flames (@LibertyFlames) August 6, 2023

Boyd previously attended Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake where he helped lead the Tigers to back-to-back state championships during his sophomore and junior seasons.

He committed to Liberty before his final season of high school football.

"When you come to the Mountain, you immediately become a part of the Liberty University family and something truly special. We thank God for bringing Tajh into our Liberty Athletics community and we will always remember him as a Flame. Tajh will be missed dearly," said Chadwell and McCaw.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Tajh's family, his teammates and friends, our football coaching staff, as well as our entire athletics department and the greater Liberty University community. We grieve together as a family and will seek guidance, comfort, and understanding from the Lord during these difficult times."

Conference USA, which brings in Liberty this season, released a statement on Boyd's passing.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Liberty football student-athlete Tajh Boyd," the release said. "Our thoughts are with the Boyd family and Flames nation during this difficult time."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

