After the Chiefs’ fourth-quarter rally to top the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in the Super Bowl, giving the team its first championship in 50 years, many took to social media to share in the excitement with Chiefs Kingdom.

LL Cool J gave props to Chiefs rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., who rocked an old-school vibe during a recent pregame stroll.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said it sounded like a good time to have a parade. The Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in downtown Kansas City.

LET’S HAVE A PARADE WEDNESDAY!!!!!! — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) February 3, 2020

Comedian Rob Riggle, an Overland Park, Kansas native, said he was at "a loss for words" after watching the Chiefs win.

I’m at a loss for words after an amazing week! Starred in a commercial for the #QuickerPickerUpper ✅ Traveled to Miami ✅ Waited my whole life to watch the Chiefs WIN #SBLIV ✅ QUICK! Somebody pinch me... I'm the @Bounty man. ✅ #BountyPartner 😏 pic.twitter.com/DgXEHJ0Arg — Rob Riggle (@RobRiggle) February 3, 2020

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, who represents Missouri’s 5th District, including Kansas City, said the victory was 50 years in the making.

The @chiefs are bringing home the Lombardi Trophy! 50 years of hard work, dedication and loyal fans have paid off. I look forward to seeing all of #chiefskingdom this week at the well deserved celebration parade! #SuperBowlChamps pic.twitter.com/mJMkZJBMJh — Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) February 3, 2020

And Gov. Mike Parson said, “It was meant to be.”

It was meant to be!!!

50 years! #ChiefsKindgom pic.twitter.com/Q0iJUyNdf0

— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) February 3, 2020

Here’s a look at what others were tweeting in the moments after the game:

WE DID IT, KANSAS CITY! The @Chiefs are #SuperBowlLIV CHAMPIONS!! Celebrate responsibly, Kansas City, and we'll see you at the parade! (More details will be forthcoming, but it's gonna be awesome.) pic.twitter.com/Df10ZfPzPS — Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 3, 2020

Congratulations to the @Chiefs on a great win over the 49ers in Super Blow LIV! You’ve made Missouri proud. Time to bring that trophy home #WeServeMo — State of Missouri (@MoGov) February 3, 2020

For those of us who grew up in #ChiefsKingdom , the wait has been long, but I have to say, I’m glad this win came when I could share it with my boys! — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) February 3, 2020

What a team. What a run. What a city.

Congrats to the @Chiefs on becoming WORLD CHAMPIONS. #AlwaysRoyal // #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/AiYuCD6KE5

— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 3, 2020

CHAMPS!!!! Celebrate responsibly from your friends at OPD!!!!!!! @PatrickMahomes

@TheKansasCityChiefs #chiefskingdom #unfinishedbusiness #playoffs #nfl #nflplayoffs #weready #chiefs pic.twitter.com/J7ZGchQ8YN

— Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) February 3, 2020

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020

Congratulations to the Chiefs and all their fans! Happy for Coach Reid especially. — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 3, 2020

Congrats @Chiefs great win. Enjoy the victory lap. Good run @49ers Better luck next next year. Next season starts right now. LETSGO!!! @Seahawks 12s forever SuperBowl55champs — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 3, 2020

✅ Lombardi Trophy

✅ Stanley Cup

😎 #SBLIV

— Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) February 3, 2020

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure. You represent the great State of MISSOURI! And, in fact, we are PROUD OF YOU! — Nicole Galloway, CPA (@nicolergalloway) February 3, 2020

