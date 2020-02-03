After the Chiefs’ fourth-quarter rally to top the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in the Super Bowl, giving the team its first championship in 50 years, many took to social media to share in the excitement with Chiefs Kingdom.
LL Cool J gave props to Chiefs rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., who rocked an old-school vibe during a recent pregame stroll.
Congratulations to the lil bro @MecoleHardman4 and the @Chiefs on your Super Bowl win!! 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 that’s how you @ROCKTHEBELLS !!! #SuperBowl #SuperBowl2020 pic.twitter.com/IrpWpJTwm2
— LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) February 3, 2020
Mayor Quinton Lucas said it sounded like a good time to have a parade. The Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in downtown Kansas City.
LET’S HAVE A PARADE WEDNESDAY!!!!!!
— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) February 3, 2020
Comedian Rob Riggle, an Overland Park, Kansas native, said he was at "a loss for words" after watching the Chiefs win.
I’m at a loss for words after an amazing week! Starred in a commercial for the #QuickerPickerUpper ✅ Traveled to Miami ✅ Waited my whole life to watch the Chiefs WIN #SBLIV ✅ QUICK! Somebody pinch me... I'm the @Bounty man. ✅ #BountyPartner 😏 pic.twitter.com/DgXEHJ0Arg
— Rob Riggle (@RobRiggle) February 3, 2020
Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, who represents Missouri’s 5th District, including Kansas City, said the victory was 50 years in the making.
The @chiefs are bringing home the Lombardi Trophy! 50 years of hard work, dedication and loyal fans have paid off. I look forward to seeing all of #chiefskingdom this week at the well deserved celebration parade! #SuperBowlChamps pic.twitter.com/mJMkZJBMJh
— Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) February 3, 2020
And Gov. Mike Parson said, “It was meant to be.”
It was meant to be!!!
50 years! #ChiefsKindgom pic.twitter.com/Q0iJUyNdf0
— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) February 3, 2020
Here’s a look at what others were tweeting in the moments after the game:
WE DID IT, KANSAS CITY! The @Chiefs are #SuperBowlLIV CHAMPIONS!! Celebrate responsibly, Kansas City, and we'll see you at the parade! (More details will be forthcoming, but it's gonna be awesome.) pic.twitter.com/Df10ZfPzPS
— Kansas City Police (@kcpolice) February 3, 2020
Congratulations to the @Chiefs on a great win over the 49ers in Super Blow LIV! You’ve made Missouri proud. Time to bring that trophy home #WeServeMo
— State of Missouri (@MoGov) February 3, 2020
Time's yours, Andy. pic.twitter.com/aEiv5qiZNp
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 3, 2020
Congratulations, Super Bowl champions. We love you, @Chiefs ! See you tomorrow, team! pic.twitter.com/mBmOe9KJ9g
— KCPS (@kcpublicschools) February 3, 2020
For those of us who grew up in #ChiefsKingdom , the wait has been long, but I have to say, I’m glad this win came when I could share it with my boys!
— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) February 3, 2020
What a team. What a run. What a city.
Congrats to the @Chiefs on becoming WORLD CHAMPIONS. #AlwaysRoyal // #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/AiYuCD6KE5
— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 3, 2020
#RedKingdom #ChiefsKingdom GO! pic.twitter.com/RFnyLRWiU5
— Tech N9ne (@TechN9ne) February 3, 2020
How ‘bout those Chiiiiieeefs! World Champs! #GoChiefs #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/oIKv7sPUgD
— UMKC (@UMKC) February 3, 2020
#ChiefsKingdom #LongOverdue pic.twitter.com/Alyjy11Rij
— KCMO Public Library (@KCLibrary) February 3, 2020
Congratulations to @Chiefs on your SUPER BOWL VICTORY!!!!!!! We ♥️💛 you! Celebrate safely everyone!! #ChiefsKindgom #superbowlchampions pic.twitter.com/q92CHApYqS
— Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) February 3, 2020
CHAMPS!!!! Celebrate responsibly from your friends at OPD!!!!!!! @PatrickMahomes
@TheKansasCityChiefs #chiefskingdom #unfinishedbusiness #playoffs #nfl #nflplayoffs #weready #chiefs pic.twitter.com/J7ZGchQ8YN
— Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) February 3, 2020
Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020
Congratulations to the Chiefs and all their fans! Happy for Coach Reid especially.
— John Legend (@johnlegend) February 3, 2020
Congrats @Chiefs great win. Enjoy the victory lap. Good run @49ers Better luck next next year. Next season starts right now. LETSGO!!! @Seahawks 12s forever SuperBowl55champs
— chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) February 3, 2020
✅ Lombardi Trophy
✅ Stanley Cup
😎 #SBLIV
— Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) February 3, 2020
Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure. You represent the great State of MISSOURI! And, in fact, we are PROUD OF YOU!
— Nicole Galloway, CPA (@nicolergalloway) February 3, 2020
Congratulations Kansas City @Chiefs ! #ChiefsKingdom
— KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) February 3, 2020
This story was originally published by KSHB in Kansas City, Missouri.