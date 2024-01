RICHMOND, Va. -- VCU commit Brandon Jennings scored 24 points to lead the St. Christopher's Saints boy's basketball team to a 53-50 win over nationally-ranked John Marshall High School.

The loss was the John Marshall Justices' first loss to a Richmond-area high school since 2019.

JMU commit Damon "Redd" Thompson Jr. scored 19 points for the Justices.

Saints scorer Stuart Cosby added 15 in the winning effort.