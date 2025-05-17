St. Catherine's softball's historic season ends with loss to Bishop O'Connell in championship game

RICHMOND, Va. — The St. Catherine's Saints softball team's historic season ended with a loss in the DI VISAA State Championship game.

It was their first appearance in the championship in school history. The Saints kept it close, and the game was tied at 0 at until the top of the fifth inning.

Ultimately, the Saints fell 1-0 to Bishop O'Connell, who won their 13th consecutive state championship and entered the game with 76-straight wins.

St. Catherine's head coach Karin Trice offers postgame comments

"I couldn't be prouder. I am so proud of this team. Every day from the beginning we've been working hard, we've been pressing, we've been challenging ourselves, both at practices and in games. I'm incredibly proud to be here in this moment," head coach Karin Trice said. "I felt like we played awesome. We played really, really well. It was a game of inches."