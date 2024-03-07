Quinn's 21 lead Richmond past Saint Joseph's 73-66

RICHMOND, Va. -- Neal Quinn had 21 points in Richmond's 73-66 victory against Saint Joseph's (PA) on Wednesday night.

Quinn shot 9 of 17 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line for the Spiders (23-7, 15-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Delonnie Hunt scored 18 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line and added three steals. Isaiah Bigelow shot 4 of 6 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points. It was the sixth straight win for the Spiders.

For the first time ever, the Richmond Spiders are Atlantic 10 regular season champions! #OneRichmond pic.twitter.com/G50nVgwQQN — Richmond Basketball (@SpiderMBB) March 7, 2024

Erik Reynolds II led the Hawks (18-12, 8-9) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Xzayvier Brown added 21 points and four steals for Saint Joseph's (PA). Rasheer Fleming had 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.