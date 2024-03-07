Watch Now
Quinn's 21 lead Richmond past Saint Joseph's 73-66

WTVR
Posted at 10:10 PM, Mar 06, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Neal Quinn had 21 points in Richmond's 73-66 victory against Saint Joseph's (PA) on Wednesday night.

Quinn shot 9 of 17 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line for the Spiders (23-7, 15-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Delonnie Hunt scored 18 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line and added three steals. Isaiah Bigelow shot 4 of 6 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points. It was the sixth straight win for the Spiders.

Erik Reynolds II led the Hawks (18-12, 8-9) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Xzayvier Brown added 21 points and four steals for Saint Joseph's (PA). Rasheer Fleming had 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

