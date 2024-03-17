Selection Sunday: 10-seed UVA to play Colorado State in First Four in Dayton

RICHMOND, Va. — UVA will be a No. 10-seed in the 2024 NCAA tournament. The Cavaliers play in the First Four against Colorado State on Tuesday in Dayton. The winner of that game will then face No. 7-seed Texas on Thursday in Charlotte.

