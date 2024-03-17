Selection Sunday: 16-seed Longwood headed to Memphis

RICHMOND, Va. — Longwood will be a No. 16 seed in the 2024 NCAA tournament. The Lancers will take on No. 1 seed Houston on Friday in Memphis, Tennessee.

