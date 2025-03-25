Ryan Odom officially welcomed as UVA's next men's basketball coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Ryan Odom didn't want to leave VCU, but when the opportunity to be head coach at UVA came up, it was something he could not ignore.

A few days after CBS 6 learned of his hiring, Odom was officially welcomed back home to Charlottesville on Monday.

"This is the place that I fell in love with basketball," Odom said in his introductory press conference. "This is the place where I was shaped in so many ways by the former players, the former coaches."

Odom's father was an assistant for the Cavaliers from 1982-1989, when he was in third through 10th grade.

"Ryan really embodies, not only from who he is, his family, his track record as a coach, but just really as he said today in the press conference, his love for people," new associate head coach Griff Aldrich said.

"He went through a lot, from third grade until 50 years old, and in there was every indicator that he was the person that we could all agree to entrust the program to," UVA athletic director Carla Williams said.

Odom took a moment to address the current team and the decisions they may make after a coaching change.

"There's no judgment if you put your name in the portal, that's OK, because I made this decision, because this decision is what it is, they have to figure out what's best for them," Odom said. "We have to figure out, obviously they understand, we have to figure out what's best for UVA."