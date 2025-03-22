UVA hires VCU men's basketball coach Ryan Odom, sources confirm to CBS 6 Sports

RICHMOND, Va. — VCU men's basketball coach Ryan Odom is heading to Charlottesville.

Sources confirmed to CBS 6 Sports that the University of Virginia has hired Odom after two seasons with the Rams.

Odom went 52-21 in two seasons in Richmond. The Rams won both the Atlantic 10 regular season and tournament titles in 2025.

Thursday, VCU's season ended with an 80-71 loss to six-seed BYU in the NCAA Tournament.

Odom will replace longtime UVA men's basketball coach Tony Bennett who retired in October, a few weeks before the start of the season. Bennett led UVA to a national championship in 2019 and won two national coach of the year awards in his 15-season tenure.

Ron Sanchez served as an interim coach for the Cavaliers after Bennett's abrupt retirement. They ended the 2024-25 season with a 15-17 record.

It is a done deal! Sources have confirmed to @CBS6 Sports that Ryan Odom is leaving #VCU for #UVA! He went 52-21 in two seasons with the Rams and won both the @A10MBB Regular and Tournament Titles this season! @UVABasketball @VCU_Hoops #RyanOdom pic.twitter.com/L5Xe4xSX5y — Sean Robertson (@CBS6SportsSean) March 22, 2025