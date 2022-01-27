Roethlisberger retires at 39: Time to 'hang up my cleats'

PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger's NFL career has come to an end.

The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has announced his retirement.

In a video message, Roethlisberger said it was "time to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats" after 18 years, two Super Bowls, countless team records and a likely spot in the Hall of Fame.

Roethlisberger called his journey from a kid growing up in Ohio to the 11th overall pick in the 2004 draft to a likely future Hall of Famer "exhilarating," but he added he is retiring "a truly grateful man."

The Steelers never had a losing season during Roethlisberger's tenure and captured Super Bowls 40 and 46.

Roethlisberger will retire ranking fifth all-time in passing, and third-most in NFL history for fourth-quarter comebacks — just behind Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

He was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year during his first season and was the NFL's passing yards leader in 2014 and again in 2018.

Roethlisberger won both his last-ever home game at Heinz Field and his final regular season road game to land his team a spot in the AFC Wild Card game, which the would go on to lose to the Kansas City Chiefs.