Robinson Snider, Keira D'Amato claim 2023 Monument Avenue 10k crowns

RICHMOND, Va. – North Carolina native Robinson Snider was the first of more than 20,000 runners to cross the finish line at the 2023 Monument Avenue 10k in Richmond Saturday.

The NC State standout from Wrightsville Beach finished in a time of 30:21, which was 10 seconds better than second place finisher Stuart Terill.

On the women's side, Midlothian's Keira D'Amatowon by over a minute with a time of 32:47.

This is the first win for both of these runners. For D'Amato, this marks the beginning of her training for this summer's World Marathon Championships.

"It's fun because out here I have my family, I have my neighbors... and it's just really cool to feel all the love and support," D'Amato said. "And when you're out there running, it's hard and it hurts. So to hear your name and hear people rooting for you, it really gives you the energy to fuel through."

