Richmond Spiders defeat VCU Rams, 75 to 64

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Spiders defeated the VCU Rams 75 to 64 on Friday night to advance in the Atlantic 10 tournament.

VCU has been better than Richmond the first two times they met this year, but University of Richmond's head coach Chris Mooney believes their first halves in those games were some of the best they've played all year. He was hoping for a full 40 minutes of it on Friday night.

After Friday night's win, no. 6 seed Richmond (21-12) would likely need to win two more games in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament to earn the league's automatic bid awarded to the conference tournament champion to advance into March Madness.