Why Richmond sports radio host Big Al Coleman is turning off his microphone: 'It’s not the same'

RICHMOND, Va. — Big Al Coleman, a fixture in Richmond sports radio for over 30 years, wrapped up his final broadcast this week, bidding farewell to a loyal audience that has followed him across multiple stations and frequencies.

Coleman, who grew up in Petersburg and started off as a stockbroker, ventured into radio after being inspired by the medium in the early 1990s.

“The manager of Scott and Stringfellow, where I was at the time, said, ‘Do you want to do radio or do you want to be a broker?’ I said I want to do radio,” Coleman reflected.

Over the years, Coleman cultivated a loyal following, often bestowing playful nicknames on his listeners, such as Irish George and Elmont Roy, as well as two Chips — Chip the Dentist and Chip Not the Dentist.

He is also known for his philanthropic efforts, raising thousands of dollars for charities through various stunts and promotions, all enhanced by his charming and good-natured personality.

During his farewell broadcast, calls poured in from listeners, including former Virginia Governor and Senator George Allen, who praised Coleman’s contributions over the years.

Both of Coleman’s children also called in, sharing their pride in his achievements.

Watch: Big Al celebrate 25 years on Richmond radio

Big Al 25th Anniversary

“I just wanted to call in and say I’m proud of all your accomplishments and hard work. This will give you more time to teach your grandson the inside game," one of them expressed.

Coleman mentioned the importance of timing in his decision to leave.

“You don’t want to stay too long. You don’t want to leave too early,” he said. "I don’t want to hang on anymore. It’s my time to go."

The landscape of sports talk radio has evolved significantly since Coleman’s entry in 1992, particularly with the rise of semi-professional college athletics due to the transfer portal and NIL payments.

Despite his enduring passion for sports, Coleman noted that the radio environment has changed.

"There’s not the same camaraderie. It’s not the same fun that it used to be,” he said. Yet, he acknowledged, “It’s still fun; I still like doing the show. But it’s just time for me to go.”

Reflecting on the skepticism he faced about a sports talk show in Richmond, he concluded, “Everybody to a person said to me, ‘Don’t quit your day job. You can’t do a sports talk show in Richmond, Virginia, five days a week. It ain’t gonna work… It worked. It worked.’”

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.