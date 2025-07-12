Richmond Raceway begins countdown to historic Cookout 400 with fan experience event

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Raceway is just over a month away from hosting the Cookout 400, the only NASCAR Cup Series race on the schedule this year — something that hasn't happened in more than 65 years.

Track officials kicked off their celebration Friday with the NASCAR Racing Experience, giving fans and selected Richmond media members the opportunity to get behind the wheel of real NASCAR race cars on the three-quarter mile track, just like the drivers will do next month.

Craftsman Truck Series driver and DMV native Rajah Caruth was also at the Action Track on Friday. Caruth, who had his first-ever Xfinity race at Richmond Raceway three years ago, is currently competing in the Craftsman Truck Series playoffs.

The event marked the unofficial countdown to the Cookout 400 on August 16, when fans will once again enjoy racing under the Saturday night lights — a change NASCAR made in response to fan demands.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.