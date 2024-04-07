NC State’s magical Final Four ride celebrated from Raleigh to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- North Carolina State’s magical ride to their first Final Four in 41 years has been celebrated from Raleigh all the way to Richmond.

That includes the Oregon Hill District where Dr. Philip Turner is pastor at Pine Street Baptist Church.

For the last 34 years Turner has served as pastor, he has not been shy about his love for his beloved Wolfpack.

“If you're in the Raleigh area, you're one of many. But you're here in Richmond, you stand out more," Turner explained. "And so you get more attention, especially the last three or four weeks of I've been walking around with NC State clothing.”

What also caught people’s attention is a room in the church that has NC State memorabilia that dates back to his childhood

"It's just something I enjoy brings me joy brings me joy to share with other people," Turner said. "And in the midst of life with so many other things going on, it's just an outlet for me to find some fun and joy in life.”

Several pieces Pastor Turner has collected over the years are from the 1983 team, which also had a magical run to a National Title, led by the late Head Coach Jim Valvano.

“He had much more influence on my life after his days at state, you know, as he battled his adversity with cancer," Turner explained. "Some of the lessons he taught about living about laughing and crying and thinking every day You know, that's important lessons for just living in the world. And I've applied some of those things to my own pastoral ministry.”

Pastor Turner doesn’t have an exact number on how large his collection is, but a few pieces stand out more than others.

“When I see that ball that says to fill up, David Thompson, it's not about seeing David Thompson signature on that ball as much as that knowing that my dad stood in line to get that ball for me," Turner said. "And that's what means so much to me.”

That 1983 Wolfpack has a special place in Pastor Turner’s heart, but this year’s team could be a close second, especially how similar their Final Four runs are.

“They're having fun. It seems like they're just enjoying the ride. And so I really see that in them and they're playing as a team. They just come together at the right time.”

And while NC State will play Purdue in this year’s Final Four out in Phoenix, Pastor Turner will be cheering for his Wolfpack just like he has in the previous nine games during this postseason run.

“I've won the same outfit for all nine games so far. And I haven't washed it at all. It's the same shirt, same shorts and same pair of tennis shoes, But no, I haven't changed outfits at all for all nine game so far.”