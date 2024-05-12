Watch Now
A sold-out crowd saw The Richmond Ivy win first-game ever

Posted at 9:06 AM, May 12, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Ivy defeated the Virginia Marauders FC 1-0 in front of more than 6,000 fans at City Stadium in Richmond on Saturday night.

Richmond's midfielder Brianna Behmn broke the scoreless tie with a goal in the 84th minute.

The Richmond Ivy plays in the USL W League, a new pre-professional soccer league with 44 teams in 20 states.

The Ivy next plays on Thursday, May 23.

Did you go to the game? Tell CBS 6 what you thought of the experience.

