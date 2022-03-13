Richmond is dancing after winning the Atlantic 10 tournament

WASHINGTON — The University of Richmond Spiders defeated top-seed Davidson in Atlantic 10 Conference tournament finals on Sunday at Capital One Arena in Washington.

The game came down to the final moments with the Spiders holding on for the 64-62 victory.

Jacob Gilyard scored a game-high 26 points and Tyler Burton grabbed 12 rebounds to go along with 16 points to secure the Spiders win.

The #6-seed Spiders jumped out to an 11-2 lead, but Davidson closed that gap and led by one point at the half.

The Wildcats took the lead again, 41-39, with 12 minutes to go in the game.

Davidson held onto the advantage until the final 20 seconds when Spider forward Matt Grace was fouled making a field goal. He sunk the ensuing free throw giving Richmond a 63-62 lead.

Those three points were Grace's only points of the game.

Jacob Gilyard made one of two free throws with 3 seconds on the clock.

Davidson's Michael Jones missed a desperation three-point shot as the buzzer sounded.

With the win, the Spiders earned an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

Watch the Selection Sunday show on CBS 6 to see who and where the Spiders will play.

