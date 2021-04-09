Watch
Richmond game vs W&M canceled; Spiders play JMU April 17

RICHMOND, Va. — The Colonial Athletic Association says this weekend's football game between William & Mary and Richmond has been canceled because of coronavirus-related protocols within the Tribe program.

The league also says the Spiders and James Madison will play April 17 in Harrisonburg.

Both teams have had to pull out of a scheduled matchup earlier this season because of COVID-19 protocols.

The April 17 contest would give James Madison the required three CAA games to qualify for the league's automatic playoff berth.

The Dukes are the top-ranked team in the STATS Perform FCS Top 25 but have not played a home conference game this season.

If they beat the Spiders, they would be in position to claim the league’s automatic berth in the FCS playoffs.

