Richmond takes down Fordham 70-66

Led by Dusan Neskovic's 23 points, the Richmond Spiders defeated the Fordham Rams 70-66. The Spiders improved to 9-17 with the victory and the Rams fell to 11-14.
RICHMOND, Va. — Dusan Neskovic had 23 points in Richmond's 70-66 win against Fordham on Saturday night.

Neskovic had seven rebounds for the Spiders (9-17, 4-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). Mikkel Tyne added 19 points and five rebounds. Mike Walz had nine points.

The Rams (11-14, 3-9) were led by Japhet Medor, who posted 24 points, six rebounds and two steals. Jackie Johnson III added 15 points and three steals for Fordham. Josh Rivera also had 13 points. Abdou Tsimbila and Romad Dean combined for 22 rebounds.

Collin Tanner scored six points in the first half for Richmond, who led 27-26 at the break. Neskovic's 17-point second half helped Richmond close out the four-point victory.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Richmond visits La Salle and Fordham plays Duquesne on the road.

CBS 6 Sports
