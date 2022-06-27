RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Flying Squirrels post-season drought ended Sunday with a 7-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs for the Eastern League Southwest Division First-Half championship.

In the final game of the series, Richmond's Shane Matheny takes off from second in the second inning and the throw by Eli Marreo gets away and goes into center field. Sean Roby scores from third to give the Squirrels a 1-0 lead.

At the top of the four, they're tied at 1 for Hudson Potts. He homered in Portland's win Saturday night and comes through with an opposite field home run to right center, giving Portland the lead 2-1.

In the bottom half of the inning, Roby delivers his third homer in the series, which put the Squirrels back in front 3-2.

Diego Rincones picked up an RBI as Michael Gigliotti scores easily to make it 4-2 for Richmond at the bottom of the fifth.

Couple of batters later, it's Roby again. He lines one over the second baseman into right and Rincones scores.

Roby drove in three in the Squirrels 7-2 win.

After the game, the team got together and celebrated Harrisburg Senators 8-5 win over the Akron Rubberducks, which helped them clinch the southwest division title and punched their ticket to the post-season for the first time in eight years.

The Squirrels' last appearance in the Eastern League playoffs was 2014 — which is the same year their parent club, the San Francisco Giants won the World Series in seven games over the Royals.

The Squirrels will get Monday off to recover before starting the second half of the season with a six game road trip at Bowie Tuesday night at 6:35.