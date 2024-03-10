Richmond A-10 championship bound after 80-66 win over Duquesne

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Spiders are A-10 championship bound after an 80-66 win over the Duquesne Dukes.

The Spiders went in search of their first title game appearance in 15 years Saturday morning at the Henrico Sports & Events Center.

"I told them you're allowed to enjoy this, enjoy the heck out of this right now," Head Coach Aaron Roussell said. "Think about how incredible tomorrow would be. But once that game tips, we're locked in and focused on everything that we can do to make that game our success tomorrow."