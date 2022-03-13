Richmond beats Dayton 68-64 in A10 tourney

WASHINGTON — Grant Golden had 18 points and nine rebounds as Richmond narrowly beat Dayton 68-64 in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament semifinals on Saturday.

Tyler Burton had 16 points and eight rebounds for Richmond (22-12). Matt Grace added 12 points and Jacob Gilyard had 11 points.

Toumani Camara had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Flyers (23-10). DaRon Holmes II added 15 points and three blocks, and Koby Brea had 10 points.

Spiders come from 15 down to beat Dayton and reach the @A10MBB title game for the first time in 11 years.@CBS6SportsSean will have our recap from DC at 11 with @SpiderMBB and a look ahead to tomorrow’s title game which you can see at 1pm on @CBS6 — Lane Casadonte (@LaneCtvsports) March 12, 2022