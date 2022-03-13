Richmond beats Dayton 68-64 in A10 tourney

WASHINGTON — Grant Golden had 18 points and nine rebounds as Richmond narrowly beat Dayton 68-64 in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament semifinals on Saturday.
Tyler Burton had 16 points and eight rebounds for Richmond (22-12). Matt Grace added 12 points and Jacob Gilyard had 11 points.
Toumani Camara had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Flyers (23-10). DaRon Holmes II added 15 points and three blocks, and Koby Brea had 10 points.
Spiders come from 15 down to beat Dayton and reach the @A10MBB title game for the first time in 11 years.@CBS6SportsSean will have our recap from DC at 11 with @SpiderMBB and a look ahead to tomorrow’s title game which you can see at 1pm on @CBS6— Lane Casadonte (@LaneCtvsports) March 12, 2022
For the first time since 2011, @SpiderMBB earns its spot in the @A10MBB Tournament Championship 🏆— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 12, 2022
Richmond comes back from a 15-point deficit in the second half to upset No. 2 Dayton in the semis. pic.twitter.com/lXpijfwWfU