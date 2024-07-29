Work crews active on land where new Richmond baseball stadium could be built. What are they doing?

RICHMOND, Va. -- Work is underway across the street from The Diamond in Richmond. Crews are active on the vacant lot that is the proposed home of a new baseball stadium for the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

CBS 6 was told this prep work being done to the property prior to any construction that might begin in the near future.

The City of Richmond announced last week it had sold $130 million in bonds to help fund construction of the new Diamond District project which is to include a new stadium.

The Flying Squirrels had no comment today but it's expected there will be more formal announcements coming in the very near future.