Randolph-Macon wins DIII National Championship

This is the school's first national title in any sport
The Randolph Macon Yellow Jackets play against the Elmhurst University Blue Jays in the NCAA men’s basketball Division Three Championship Game.
Lane Casadonte<br/>
Posted at 7:52 PM, Mar 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-19 20:04:22-04

The Randolph Macon Yellow Jackets won the NCAA men’s basketball Division Three national title Saturday evening in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The final score against the Elmhurst University Blue Jays was 75-45.

Saturday night marked the first opportunity any Randolph-Macon team has had to play for a national title. After having a team that conceivably could have been here in either of the last two seasons, if not for the pandemic, this year's group is playing for more than themselves.

