Randolph-Macon wins DIII National Championship

The Randolph Macon Yellow Jackets won the NCAA men’s basketball Division Three national title Saturday evening in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The final score against the Elmhurst University Blue Jays was 75-45.

Jackets starters are out of the game.@RMCHoops leads 73-45 pic.twitter.com/VBjrRcQru4 — Lane Casadonte (@LaneCtvsports) March 19, 2022

Saturday night marked the first opportunity any Randolph-Macon team has had to play for a national title. After having a team that conceivably could have been here in either of the last two seasons, if not for the pandemic, this year's group is playing for more than themselves.