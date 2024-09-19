Why a small Virginia school is perfect for big-time college golfer Morgan Mussatt

ASHLAND, Va. -- Morgan Mussatt, a standout golfer from Randolph-Macon College, recently showcased her talent on a national stage at the USGA Women’s Amateur tournament at Southern Hills in Oklahoma. Despite being from a Division III school, Mussatt proved she could compete with some of the best athletes in the country.

Growing up on a golf course in Henrico County, Mussatt developed a passion for the sport early on.

While she played basketball and soccer in grade school, her fate was sealed when she joined the Mills Godwin High School varsity golf team as a freshman.

“I realized I kind of had something,” said Mussatt, reflecting on her early success in golf.

Randolph-Macon golf coach Bryan Hearn spotted Mussatt during a tournament in Williamsburg and was impressed by her skills.

He initially thought she would have offers from Division I schools, but Mussatt sought a smaller school that matched her introverted personality.

“I kind of like relying on myself to do better,” she explained.

Her decision to play for the Yellow Jackets paid off.

In her freshman year, Mussatt earned the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Rookie of the Year title and set program records for scoring average and birdies made in a season.

This summer, she took on a new challenge by qualifying for the USGA Women’s Amateur tournament.

Mussatt delivered her best performance yet, shooting a five-under 67 in Boca Raton, Florida, which allowed her to qualify for the championship.

At Southern Hills, known for its challenging layout and extreme heat, Mussatt faced tough competition.

Her coach, Hearn, praised her composure under pressure, stating, “She did great under the circumstances.”

Although she didn’t make the cut for the match play rounds, Mussatt gained valuable experience and confidence.

“Just knowing that you can compete against a bunch of D-1 athletes… you can still be at that level,” Mussatt noted.

"There's more belief that I belong here. That's huge," Hearn said. "That's what takes guys like us from the amateur level to the next level."

Hearn believes she has the potential to pursue professional golf after college.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that if she wanted to pursue the pros after college she can get there,” he said.

Mussatt’s journey emphasizes that talent and determination can shine through, regardless of division.

She has already helped the Yellow Jackets set two school records this season, finishing second in their first tournament.

