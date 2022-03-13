Watch
Randolph-Macon clinches spot in next week's Final Four

Posted at 12:11 AM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 00:22:22-05

ASHLAND, Va. — Randolph-Macon has had a team good enough to win a national title for three years in a row.

This will be the first team that gets a chance to prove it.

Behind a game high 23 points from Buzz Anthony and another 11 from Miles Mallory, the Yellow Jackets dispatched Wooster Polytech 76-53 to win their NCAA Division 3 Sectional title and a spot in next week's Final Four in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

“Big shout out to the two senior classes that couldn’t get here because of Covid,” Anthony said.

The 2020 NCAA tournament was cancelled after just two rounds, and they didn’t hold one last year.

The Jackets finished 12-0 and ranked #1 in 2021 without the benefit of a title game. Some of those players returned to Crenshaw Gym to help celebrate this year’s team who’s job is not yet finished.

The Yellow Jackets shot 50% from behind the arc and had 9 steals and 5 blocks. Their 31 wins this year sets a new program record, but they will be looking for two more next week.

“We say in our program ‘Pressure is a privilege,'" Anthony explained. “Our guys embrace that.”

“Defense has been our calling card all year,” added head coach Josh Merkel. “It’s hard to take away one guy, but it all starts with Buzz Anthony.”

The Jackets will face Marietta in one national semifinal. They beat Marietta 82-74 back in November.

