Randolph Macon scores 20 to defeat Hampden-Sydney in ODAC quarterfinal series

TYSONS CORNER, Va. -- Randolph-Macon defeated Hampden-Sydney 20-11 in the decisive third game of their ODAC quarterfinal series, securing a spot in the semifinals.

The Yellow Jackets built an early lead with a five-run third inning that included seven hits. James Baffone contributed with a single through the left side that drove in a run, followed by Jon Quici scoring to push the lead to 5-0.

Hampden-Sydney responded strongly in the fifth inning when they were trailing by four runs. Former Mechanicsville standout Gavin Smith delivered a double to the gap in left-center field, driving in two runs.

Smith finished the game with five hits and five RBIs, helping the Tigers take a 7-5 lead with their four-run inning.

Randolph-Macon immediately countered in the bottom of the fifth.

Aidan Pinto launched a solo home run over the left field wall, known as the "Black Monster," cutting the deficit to one run.

Former Hanover standout Jack Bowles then stepped up with the bases loaded and hit a deep double to left field that scored two runs.

The Yellow Jackets' offense exploded for eight runs on seven hits in the fifth inning alone, ultimately securing the 20-11 victory to advance in the tournament.