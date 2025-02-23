Rams rise in 2nd half as VCU knocks off George Mason 70-54

RICHMOND, Va. — Behind 22 points from senior Max Shulga and a spirited start to the second half, VCU knocked off George Mason 70-54 Saturday night and, with a tie-breaker in hand, took over the top spot in the Atlantic 10.

The first half was less than pretty with both teams struggling to score. They combined for just 11 made field goals and 49 total points as the Patriots took a one-point lead into halftime.

"It can be frustrating when you play at a pace like that," said VCU head coach Ryan Odom of the first 20 minutes. "I wouldn't say our guys were frustrated but we weren't playing like ourselves offensively."

That changed immediately in the second half. VCU (22-5, 12-2 A-10) erupted on a 17-2 run fueled by 8 turnovers created in the first seven minutes of action that turned a one-point deficit into a lead that eventually grew to as many as 20.

WATCH: Highlights of VCU knocking off George Mason 70-54

Mason (21-6, 12-2 A-10) was led by former Virginia Tech guard Darius Maddox and K.D. Johnson who each scored 12. But the Patriots shot only 35% for the game and committed 14 turnovers of which VCU scored 20 points.

"I thought they were tougher than us," said Mason head coach Tony Skinn, a veteran of this rivalry as both a player and coach. "We turned the ball over which turned into touchdown points for them. They smelled that and they got a little tougher."

Jack Clark had 12 points including a pair of big three-pointers early in the second half that helped fuel the run.

"I had a time in the middle of the season when I didn't shoot the ball well at all," Clark said. "But my teammates and coaches all said 'Just continue to shoot'. Getting confidence from people other than myself, it's a good feeling."

The Rams ended up shooting only 39% for the game but had 15 assists on their 21 made field goals and now have the inside track for the top seed in next month's conference tournament in Washington D.C.

"When you see unselfish basketball," Odom said. "It's very gratifying for all of us."