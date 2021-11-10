Rams cinch 57-54 win in opener against St. Peter's

RICHMOND, Va. -- VCU welcomed an almost full Stuart Siegel center crowd back to Broad Street to watch this year’s Rams win their season opener 57-54 over St. Peter’s.

The Rams built a 17 point lead, only to have the Peacocks of the MAAC storm back to take a second-half lead, led by Doug Edert’s game-high 17 points.

Hason Ward had 14 points and 9 rebounds and Keshawn Curry added another 12 points as VCU got big defensive stops in the closing moments for the win, their 16th straight home-opening victory.

“Credit to St. Peter’s, we knew they were a heck of a team,” said VCU head coach Mike Rhoades. “They play like us”.

Freshman Jaden Nunn scored 9 in his first collegiate game. The Rams got several key minutes from players making their VCU debuts.

“The guys want it so bad but they have to understand there’s a flow to the game,” Rhoades explained. “We have to learn from it but we’ll take the win.”

The announced crowd of 7017 snaps VCU’s home sellout streak at 166 games, dating back to their Final Four season of 2010-11. VCU Athletic Director Ed McLaughlin told Sean Robertson the pandemic is to blame, as some fans just haven’t yet warmed to being back indoors in a crowd.

“I get it, I understand it’s a tough thing now for everyone in sports,” McLaughlin said. “Our fans have done a good job with wearing masks and being safe and we’ve had no issues. We have to keep at it and make sure everyone knows it’s going to be a safe environment”.

“We’re super proud of it (the streak),” McLaughlin continued. “We’re super proud of our fans and to the fans who aren’t coming to games: we need you back!”

VCU’s next home game is this Saturday against Wagner.