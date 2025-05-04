Olympian Queen Harrison Clay returns home to inspire next generation of athletes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Former Hermitage and Virginia Tech standout Queen Harrison Clay returned to her hometown this weekend to host the third annual Queen Track Classic.

The event featured high school athletes from several schools across the state competing in field and running events, including the 400-meter hurdles — Harrison Clay's specialty at the Beijing Olympics.

On Sunday, top youth and AAU athletes competed on the same track where Harrison Clay began her career.

"At the end of the day, the biggest contribution I can give to the sport is not fast times. It's not medals, it's not the flag that I'm holding up. It's about how I can engage in the next community and let them know they can be great and greater than I was," Harrison Clay said.

The 2008 Olympian hopes the classic will serve as a platform for future track athletes to compete and flourish.